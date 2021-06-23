Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Any puffy clouds of the day will dissipate, leaving us clear heading into the night, with perhaps a patch or two of high clouds later. Temperatures may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday night, but that still leaves most spots in the 50s for lows. Winds will be light and variable.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another late-June winner. Temperatures will be up a bit, but still five or more degrees below normal as skies remain largely clear. Highs will be right around 80. Winds will be around five mph, and turning to the southeast with time. Humidity is low yet again.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low, partially due to rain.
Bundle up! A high below 79 in Washington is an unusual thing this late into June during recent times. Assuming it holds, it’s the first time we’ve seen one in this period since 2015. With a low of 49 this morning over at Dulles, it’s the latest they’ve dipped into the 40s since 2014.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.