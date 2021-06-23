The Aviation Weather Center supplies forecasts for air travel, focusing on weather phenomena that are relevant to aircraft, such as turbulence, icing and thunderstorms. From March to October, it works with the Center Weather Service Units, which provide forecasts to the 21 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, industry meteorologists and others to produce four-, six- and eight-hour forecasts for convective storms. Murphy said he begins every day by looking over the convective weather forecast for the United States.