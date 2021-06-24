Today (Thursday): Abundant sunshine and low humidity make for another awesome outdoor day. Winds are light from the east. Highs stall out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Sunset still comes late, but eventually the stars and the “Strawberry” supermoon come out for a fine evening in the 70s. Overnight lows end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s with calm winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): The morning is another sunny one but scattered clouds do pop up in the afternoon. Winds are barely noticeable from the southeast. Humidity is still pleasantly moderate as highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Starry skies and light southeast winds hold through the night. It’s less refreshing compared with previous nights, as lows only slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Skies are partly cloudy Saturday as “debris” from showers in the Midwest slides across the area. Most of those Midwest rains track north of the area, but a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Unfortunately, higher humidity finds us and makes things more uncomfortable as highs peak in the mid- to upper 80s. Lows overnight hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday is even warmer and more humid under partly sunny skies. Highs climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. For early risers, look to the south and you find the nearly full moon bracketed by Jupiter and Saturn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tropical moisture feeds into the area Monday, but any showers or storms are likely to be isolated and mainly late in the afternoon. Heat, high humidity, and haze dominate. Highs are mainly upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium-High