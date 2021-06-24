At least 10 new monthly records were established in Estonia on Sunday, with highs generally between 88 and 92 degrees. Kunda, in northern Estonia on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, snagged a 92.7 degree reading, barely half a degree away from a national record for the month of June that’s stood for 116 years. Kunda is located at the same latitude as the southern tip of the Hudson Bay in Canada.