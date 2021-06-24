Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s another superb evening with temperatures falling into the 60s around sunset. Partly to mostly clear and cool overnight. Lows are mainly in the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are light from the south.
Tomorrow (Friday): More sun than clouds, although perhaps more clouds than recent days. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Humidity is increasing. You might not really notice it until late-day or evening as the dew point rises to and past 60.
Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.
Twisters roaming: Tornado season has been on the meager side in the United States, but other parts of the world are rockin'. A significant tornado struck the Czech Republic today, the latest in a recent volley of severe weather in Europe.
This comes just a few days after a strong tornado hit a suburb of Montreal in Canada, killing one.
