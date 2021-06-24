We’re less than a quarter of the way through the period in which we’ve historically piled up 90-degree days. It began in May and could last through September or even early October.
Additionally, the number of 90-degree days we see each summer has been increasing over time. The increase has been largest in the months still to come.
In 2021, Washington is facing its first summer during which the average high is close to 90 for much of July. Previously, the average high was in the upper 80s.
Near average temperatures so far
Despite the plethora of pleasant days so far this June, temperatures have actually been close to average. So far this year, we’ve registered eight days at or above 90 degrees which is very close to the year-to-date average of 7.6 such days over the last 30 years.
The picture-perfect days and hot, humid spells have essentially balanced each other out.
From June 8 to 20, the District enjoyed a refreshing and remarkable streak of almost two weeks without a 90-degree day. But it was rather hot right before and after that. We’re finishing up another cooler stretch now, with mugginess to return this weekend.
Interestingly, Washington’s current count of 90-degree days is running close to locations well to its north, including Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston. The District is one of the few places in the broader region not running above to well above average on this metric. While Philadelphia and Boston have each logged eight 90-degree days, their averages year to date are six and two.
In a highly unusual development, Minneapolis’s 90-degree count of 11 exceeds Washington’s eight. But if history is any indicator, we’ll probably surpass them in the coming weeks without much trouble.
We’re still on pace for 40 90-degree days, which is the new normal
Considering that this summer so far has seen an average amount of heat, it means we have a lot of it still in the pipeline if we stay on course.
The recently unveiled 1991-2020 average of 40 90-degree days per summer is up 3.7 days from the 1981-2010 average. And we see even greater increases in our typical number of 90-degree days if we look at averaging periods that date back farther.
If we examine the period from 1872 to 2020, the average 90-degree count is just 32.6 days. This would indicate that we’ve gained about one week of 90-degree weather since the start of record-keeping. If we only consider 1945 to 2020, since weather has been observed at National Airport, the average ticks up to 36.3 days
Considering just the past decade (2011 to 2020), the average count of 90-degree days balloons to 47 (and that excludes 2010, which had a record 67 90-degree days). This would signify a two-week increase in 90-degree days since the beginning of Washington weather records.
Changes in hot days from the old averages to the new are most notable during the hottest months of July and August. We go into each month now expecting an extra 90-degree day compared to this time a decade ago.
Except for April, every month of the “warm season” from April to October has seen a rise in the expectations for 90-degree days.
These trends in 90-degree days are consistent with the concept of an expanding summer in a warming world.
Uncomfortably sweaty times are still ahead
Nothing lasts forever, and a pattern supporting near- to above-average temperatures can easily pile up the 90s in July and August. We’ll be moving in that direction both on the calendar and with temperatures this weekend.
Normal daytime highs in Washington are now up to 88 degrees. The historical peak of daytime highs begins July 6 and continues until July 27. That normal summer heat peak is now 90 degrees, for the first summer on record in the city.
The fact that the worst is still to come was brutally apparent as recently as last year. At this same time, Washington was running a good deal below average for 90-degree days, with only four to date.
Then July happened.
Twenty-eight of 31 days reached at least 90 degrees that month, the most on record for any calendar month in Washington. July 2021 surpassed the previous record of 25 90-degree days set in July 2011.
The good news for now is that computer model forecasts suggest that there’s nothing like last year on the horizon. The recent pattern favoring extreme heat and drought in the West tends to favor a lack of enduring heat locally. Our summer outlook also called for something less than a scorcher of a summer. Fingers crossed.