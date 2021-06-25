The tornado struck amid a larger severe weather outbreak in Central Europe that produced large hail, wind damage and flooding in several countries.
Social media footage from the Czech Republic revealed ravaged landscapes, destroyed buildings and tossed vehicles in the tornado’s wake. At least one fire broke out after the passage of the fatal funnel, pouring thick black smoke into the still-stormy sky.
According to German news outlet Deutsche Welle, half of the village of Hrusky was destroyed, while Hodonin experienced total destruction of neighborhoods. Damage appeared commensurate with EF3 to EF4 intensity on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado strength. That would place maximum wind speeds in the 140 to 180 mph range.
“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remain from what were houses … It’s really terrible,” Hrusky Deputy Mayor Marek Babisz told Czech public radio, according to the Associated Press.
Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny, who is from Hodonin, posted to Instagram that his family and loved ones are fine and safe, but that he was saddened about others who were not so fortunate.
Reuters reports that the tornado may have been the strongest to strike Central Europe in modern history. Rescue units from Austria and Slovakia offered their assistance in the wake of the catastrophic storm.
An additional tornado occurred in Nowy Sącz, Poland, about 50 miles southeast of Krakow near the border with Slovakia. That tornado was accompanied by hail nearing the size of softballs.
The tornadoes occurred during a regional severe weather outbreak characterized by moderate to strong instability, or the energy available for surface air to rise, and appreciable wind shear — a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That allowed thunderstorms to blossom into individual rotating supercells. Supercells are usually responsible for producing the strongest tornadoes, as well as the largest hail and straight-line winds up to 80 mph.
Doppler radar data revealed classic hook-shaped aberrations on radar as rain and hail swirled around the tornadoes’ rotating updrafts.
Videos emerging from the Czech Republic depict the violent stovepipe tornado hanging beneath a rain-free cloud base on the southwest side of the storm.
Debris can be seen swirling around the base of the funnel, which stands perfectly upright. That’s often a sign that the tornado is at full maturity — late in tornadoes’ life cycles, they often lag behind the movement of their parent thunderstorm, becoming stretched out and eventually dissipating.
One video, which captured the tornado at close range (shown below), is particularly chilling. It shows the tornado’s swift approach, the eerie distant roar quickly growing into a deafening scream. A row of trees topples in an instant, succumbing to winds likely over 150 mph. Seconds later, an entire tree can be seen floating, suspended in midair by the powerful vertical suction.
At 33 seconds into the video, a voracious subvortex appears to develop. The most fearsome tornadoes often are composed of fleeting, smaller whirlwinds that rotate about the broader funnel and induce strips of extreme damage.
In this case, the subvortex develops in the curved flow that apparently is partially induced by winds colliding with the windward side of a structure. It probably got stretched upward very quickly, becoming narrower and subsequently much more intense in just two seconds or less.
Subvortices develop on the periphery of large tornadoes; shortly after the vortex develops, windows shatter in the videographer’s home.
Tornadoes in Europe aren’t rare in and of themselves, but strong ones are. Most that form are of F0 or F1 strength on the 0 to 5 Fujita scale for intensity.
According to the European Severe Storms Laboratory, nearly 4,000 tornadoes occurred in Europe between 2010 and 2020. Only 28 of them, representing three-quarters of 1 percent of all tornadoes, reached F3 strength or greater, with only two F4 or F5 tornadoes. Europe’s deadliest tornado slammed Ivanovo, Russia, about 120 miles northeast of Moscow, on June 9, 1984, killing at least 69 people.
A cold front plowing into a stagnant and historically hot air mass in Eastern Europe and Russia was responsible for Thursday’s violent storms just to the west. The hot air mass generated high temperatures of 90 to 100-plus in Belarus, Estonia, Hungary and Malta that broke monthly records. June records fell in Moscow and St. Petersburg, too.
According to Steve Bowen, meteorologist and head of catastrophe insight for reinsurer Aon, Central Europe has produced more than 1,100 reports of large hail, damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes this week.
“It is anticipated that the economic damage to property & agriculture will reach well into the hundreds of millions (USD),” he tweeted.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.