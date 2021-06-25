Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and storms remain slightly possible (around a 25 percent chance), especially during the afternoon. Much of the region remains dry, though, so be sure to water your plants or crops when you can. Clouds may dominate the sky more often than not. Fairly drippy humidity (with dew points near 70 degrees) has returned, but high temperatures try to stay below 90 degrees in most spots. Even so, we’re still reaching at least the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium