The forecast highs above 100 on Sunday and Monday in Seattle would mark only the fourth and fifth instances of triple-digit heat in 76 years of records, while a high of 104 would exceed the city’s highest temperature recorded of 103. Seattle’s average high at this time of year is in the mid-70s. It’s never seen even three days in a row at or above 90 in June, much less a trio in the upper 90s and low 100s.