Through Tonight: It will be a mostly beautiful evening. Mostly because humidity is definitely increasing, plan on potentially annoying hair frizz if you’re outdoors. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s will feel pretty decent.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Some low clouds or a patch or two of fog may be around early. Partly cloudy will be the story once we get past that. Well, plus the return of summer in general. Highs will be in the mid-80s to near 90. Humidity will be bordering on high. Winds will be from the south around 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: As high pressure aloft builds into the region, more heat will be on the way Sunday and beyond. The upward move will get us into the low 90s or so to close the weekend — proper for the pool or beach, and maybe not a whole lot else. Any storms will once again be isolated.
