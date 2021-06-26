Today (Saturday): We continue up the ladder to summer. Today’s a big step up in humidity compared to recent ones. Temperatures reaching the mid-80s to near 90 are pretty close to normal for the end of June, though. Lots of sun, with only a small chance of an isolated late-day storm. Winds are out of the south around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Outside a small chance of an evening storm, partly cloudy conditions persist into the night. Low temperatures are mainly near and above 70 and as warm as the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Get ready for temperatures stepping it up again. If anything, there might be more sunshine than today as high pressure builds in more strongly. Afternoon readings are in the near 90 to mid-90s range. Winds are from the south and southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Any clouds tend to dissipate into the night. It’s a steamy midsummer kind of feel, with lows in the low and mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
High pressure is more strongly in control so any odds of storms on Monday seem rather low. In fact, mostly sunny skies look to persist. Highs are in the low and mid-90s. Confidence: Medium
There might be a somewhat higher chance of storms Tuesday, mainly given the intense heat and high humidity. Highs are mainly in the mid-90s. Confidence: Medium