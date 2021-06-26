Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A mix of sunshine and fair-weather clouds will persist for the rest of the daylight hours. There’s just a slight chance of a stray shower popping up along and east of Interstate 95. It will be warm and muggy overnight, with temperatures and dew points in the low 70s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Some early-morning cloud cover is likely once again, before burning off by the late morning hours. Once the sun breaks out, conditions will quickly become hot and humid, with temperatures right around 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, heat indexes will be in the mid- to upper 90s at times. Again, just a slight chance of a stray shower or two in the afternoon. It will be warm and muggy again Sunday night, with temperatures in the low 70s.
A tornado in England? Maybe. It’s not just mainland Europe that has been experiencing severe weather recently. Friday evening, an isolated but severe thunderstorm popped up just north of London and may have produced a tornado. But it is more likely to have been just a gust front. In any case, it was a surprisingly potent and isolated storm. No other severe weather occurred across Britain on Friday night.
