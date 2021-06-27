Today (Sunday): Early clouds should melt away by midmorning or so as blazing sun returns. Morning temperatures rise through the 70s into the low-to-mid 80s, and with partly to mostly sunny skies, we should get to the low 90s for afternoon highs. There’s plenty of sticky humidity as well (dew points near 70) with a light wind from the south. Any storms should be confined well west and northwest of the area. Confidence: High
Tonight: Those summer nights indeed. Partly cloudy skies, plenty of humidity, and evening temperatures slowly backing down through the 80s into the upper 70s aren’t as oppressive as things can get around here, but it’s still a sultry feel stepping out of an air-conditioned home or car. A light southerly breeze does little to keep the mugginess at bay, with overnight lows settling in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Pile on another helping for tomorrow. More sun, more humidity, and a few more degrees are on the way. Mostly sunny skies bake us even warmer with highs heading for the mid-90s for that extra “ugh” factor. Once again, some cooling showers may tease on the radar, but high pressure offshore should keep them off to our west. Winds remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Only so many ways to say it: It’s going to be warm and muggy. The daytime heat lingers into the evening as does the stickiness, with overnight lows only falling to the mid-to-upper 70s with little breeze to move the air. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Tuesday and Wednesday may try to crank out yet another couple of degrees or so, but at this point it’s just “blech” either way. Partly to mostly sunny skies help temperatures to highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, with high humidity pushing the heat index to near or past 100. There’s a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday, with a chance of scattered late-day showers and storms on Wednesday. Continued sweltering Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium