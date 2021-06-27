Tuesday and Wednesday may try to crank out yet another couple of degrees or so, but at this point it’s just “blech” either way. Partly to mostly sunny skies help temperatures to highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, with high humidity pushing the heat index to near or past 100. There’s a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday, with a chance of scattered late-day showers and storms on Wednesday. Continued sweltering Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium