The extraordinary heat swelled north of the international border as Canada saw its highest June temperature on record, nearly 111 degrees.
Temperatures are predicted to be even hotter Sunday into early next week.
Here are the predicted highs in several major population centers along with what the current all-time high temperatures at those locations, all of which are predicted to be broken:
City
Sunday forecast
Monday forecast
Tuesday forecast
All-time high (year)
Portland
112
112
97
108 (2021, set Saturday)
Medford
114
111
106
115 (1946)
Seattle
104
111
90
103 (1945)
Spokane
104
107
111
108 (1928 and 1961)
The strength of the heat dome, or sprawling zone of high pressure centered near the U.S.-Canadian border, promoting these temperatures is simply off-the-charts. Its intensity is so statistically rare that it might be expected only once every several thousand years on average. But man-made climate change has made exceptional events like this many times more probable.
Meteorologists are describing the situation as “insane,” “bonkers” and “incredible.”
In the coming days, hordes of high temperature records are expected to fall. Due to the heat wave’s longevity, new record-long streaks for surpassing different temperature thresholds are also anticipated. For example, Seattle is forecast to experience triple digit heat on three straight days for the first time on record.
Here is a running list of some of the most significant records established so far; we will update this daily until the heat wave is over.
All-time record highs
All-time highs are the most rare and refer to the highest temperature on record for any month at a given location.
Saturday
- Portland hit 108 degrees, topping 107 from 1965 and 1981.
- Vancouver, Wash., hit 108 degrees, tying the mark from 2009.
- Troutdale, Ore., hit 109 degrees, topping 108 from 1977.
Record warm lows
Record warm lows refer to the warmest nighttime or morning minimum temperatures on record. The ones we present here are all-time (any month) cases.
Sunday
- Seattle’s (preliminary) low temperature of 73 degrees was the warmest on record for any date, topping 72 from 2009.
June record highs
These are the warmest temperatures ever observed during the month of June at the given locations. They are rare but monthly records are easier to break than all-time records.
Saturday
- Seattle hit 102 degrees, topping 97 from 2017.
- Portland hit 108 degrees, topping 102 from 2006.
- Bellingham, Wash., hit 95 degrees, topping 93 from 1955.
- Vancouver, Wash., hit 108 degrees, topping 105 from 2014.
- Troutdale, Ore., hit 109 degrees, topping 104 from 1992.
- Salem, Ore., hit 105 degrees, tying the mark from 1992.
- Eugene, Ore., hit 103 degrees, topping 102 from 1992.
Notable Canada heat records
- Lytton, British Columbia, hit 110.8 degrees, the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada during June, topping the previous mark of 109.9 from 1900, 1931 and 1941.