Through tonight: Gusty winds will abate after sunset, leaving us with another warm and muggy overnight period. Temperatures will be similar to those last night, with lows in the mid-70s downtown and in the low 70s elsewhere. And yes, it will be humid as well. Not the most comfortable weather for sleeping.
Tomorrow (Monday): We should have lots of sunshine tomorrow and another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees at times. Not oppressive stuff, but certainly not comfortable. Warm and muggy conditions persist overnight with low temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
