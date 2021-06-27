Yes, the Pacific Northwest is baking. And the D.C. area will be following suit. The heat and humidity will intensify a bit over the next few days as a large area of high pressure lingers offshore and pumps in steamy air. The combined heat and humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees at times tomorrow, and the overnights will stay warm and muggy. But we know the drill around these parts. Stay hydrated and avoid too much strenuous outdoor activity.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Gusty winds will abate after sunset, leaving us with another warm and muggy overnight period. Temperatures will be similar to those last night, with lows in the mid-70s downtown and in the low 70s elsewhere. And yes, it will be humid as well. Not the most comfortable weather for sleeping.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): We should have lots of sunshine tomorrow and another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees at times. Not oppressive stuff, but certainly not comfortable. Warm and muggy conditions persist overnight with low temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.