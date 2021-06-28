I did encounter a couple of photography challenges during the fireworks, however. The first challenge was the outside lights were not turned on to illuminate the mansion. That meant the house would appear dark, as a silhouette, in the fireworks photos.
So before the show began, I photographed the mansion with the fading light of dusk. There was enough natural light to capture a clear photo of the house without shadows.
When the fireworks began, I photographed the show with camera settings f/13, ISO 200, and a 13-second exposure time. The fireworks were captured well in the photos, but the mansion appeared quite dark, as expected.
Back home, with Photoshop, I layered the brighter house image on top of two of my favorite fireworks photos from the shoot. Next, I cut away the dusk sky in the house photo and set the opacity to 60 percent to blend the two images. The process worked well, and blended, double-exposure images are included in this article with some single-exposure pictures.
The second challenge I encountered was the fireworks launched south of Mount Vernon, not directly behind the mansion. Not all photos need perfectly centered fireworks, so I enjoyed the south-facing light show. However, I wanted to photograph bursting shells surrounding Mount Vernon’s cupola and weather vane, which would not work from my location.
So over halfway through the show, I walked to the northern edge of the Bowling Green to get a view of the fireworks centered behind the house. And I arrived just in time to set up my camera and photograph a close-up of the grand finale exploding behind the cupola and weather vane. I included those close-up photos in this article too.
Part of the fun of photography is tackling various challenges related to weather, lighting and location. And despite the minor difficulties I encountered with the fireworks shoot, I was happy with the results. It made the photo shoot memorable and quite different from my fireworks shoot last year at Mount Vernon.
Up next is the Washington, D.C., fireworks event. Stay tuned for more photos.
This is a one-minute video showing the performance by the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown. (Kevin Ambrose)
This is a 50-second video of the fireworks show at Mount Vernon Friday evening. (Kevin Ambrose)