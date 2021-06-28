Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Bubbly clouds of the day will diminish with the loss of heating, leaving us mainly clear overnight. Low temperatures will largely be in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be from the south-southwest about 5 to 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): With strong high pressure in control, plan on more of the same: Heat, humidity and some haze. It will probably be a touch or two hotter than today most spots, with highs shooting for the low and mid-90s. With dew points around 70, heat indexes will be near 100 in the afternoon. It’s not impossible an isolated storm will form somewhere in the heat, but don’t plan on it. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Just a few more days: Once we get through this heat wave, it’s looking rather nice for the Fourth of July weekend. Maybe it’s worth it now for the present later?
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.