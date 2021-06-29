Today (Tuesday): Just like Monday but slightly hotter with mostly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) and highs in the low to mid-90s with heat index values into the low 100s. Outside activity requires plenty of hydration and shade whenever you can get it. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear, but perhaps a few clouds toward dawn with lows in the 70s and continued quite muggy conditions. Winds again blow from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our hottest day of the week features mostly sunny skies as highs surge into the middle to maybe even upper 90s in a few spots. Very humid conditions (dew points in the low 70s) push the peak afternoon heat index values to 100 to 105, so caution is recommended for any extended outdoor activity. Light winds blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm exists late in the day, particularly toward the far west to north. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows again ranging through the 70s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday begins the process of pulling back from the strong heat with partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 80s to maybe the low 90s with continued moderate humidity. High temperatures will depend on scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning that could become more widespread by afternoon. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe later in the afternoon to evening. Thursday night should see mostly cloudy skies with continued scattered showers and storms with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Friday continues cloudy with scattered showers and storms intermittently throughout the day. The rain helps hold temperatures to below-normal levels in the low 80s. Mid-80s are possible if we manage any partial sunshine. More showers are likely Friday night as temperatures turn cooler. Lows are in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
The holiday weekend starts messy with cloudy skies and more showers (maybe a storm) on Saturday, with temperatures lifting up only through the 70s and maybe the low 80s. Saturday night should be partly to mostly cloudy with still a shower chance with lows in the 60s again. Independence Day on Sunday shifts toward partly to mostly sunny skies with still a chance of a shower to thunderstorm as highs move toward the low to mid-80s. Sunday night should be comfortable with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy conditions. Monday should be the warmest day of the holiday weekend with mid- to upper 80s for highs under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium