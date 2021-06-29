The holiday weekend starts messy with cloudy skies and more showers (maybe a storm) on Saturday, with temperatures lifting up only through the 70s and maybe the low 80s. Saturday night should be partly to mostly cloudy with still a shower chance with lows in the 60s again. Independence Day on Sunday shifts toward partly to mostly sunny skies with still a chance of a shower to thunderstorm as highs move toward the low to mid-80s. Sunday night should be comfortable with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy conditions. Monday should be the warmest day of the holiday weekend with mid- to upper 80s for highs under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium