Through Tonight: Bubbly clouds of the day disappear with sunset. Skies are partly to mostly clear overnight. It’s continued muggy, with lows ranging across the 70s. Winds are from the south-southwest around five mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a gross morning as the sun rises and only gets worse with time. Mostly sunny skies trend partly cloudy. Highs are mainly in the mid-90s, although a couple upper 90s are possible. There’s a small chance of a late-day storm, but pretty unlikely any one spot. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 10 mph.
Pollen update: All major outdoor allergens are low.
Weekend cooldown: Cooler temperatures are on the way just in time for the holiday weekend. It’s looking like it could be the first Fourth with a high below 90 since 2016. With the cooler air comes some unsettled weather. For now, it seems that the rain mostly focuses offshore to our east, but we’ll need to keep an eye on it.
