Low-level spin wasn’t overly robust, but satellite imagery revealed healthy upper-level outflow, or the outward expansion of storm exhaust at the high altitudes. That’s evidenced by strips of clouds spreading radially from the center. Dry air from the Sahara Desert is also present at higher altitudes. That has been helping to tamp down thunderstorm growth and subsequent tropical development. The National Hurricane Center estimates only 30 percent odds of development in the coming three days.