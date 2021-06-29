Meteorologists are tracking at least two more systems that could add some spice to the tropical Atlantic, including one that could bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico. A second disturbance of interest to residents bordering the Gulf of Mexico may materialize next week.
Tropical weather experts have called for an unusually active hurricane season for the sixth year in a row. Four storms have formed so far this season in the Atlantic, but only Tropical Storm Claudette produced serious impacts, mostly in Alabama.
A lead disturbance brings heavy downpours to the Lesser Antilles
On Tuesday afternoon, two areas of active weather were present over the tropical Atlantic. The first was centered 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was drifting west-northwestward at a decent clip, around 25 mph. It was bubbling with shower and thunderstorm activity on Tuesday morning, but that convection had pulsed back down in intensity after lunchtime.
Low-level spin wasn’t overly robust, but satellite imagery revealed healthy upper-level outflow, or the outward expansion of storm exhaust at the high altitudes. That’s evidenced by strips of clouds spreading radially from the center. Dry air from the Sahara Desert is also present at higher altitudes. That has been helping to tamp down thunderstorm growth and subsequent tropical development. The National Hurricane Center estimates only 30 percent odds of development in the coming three days.
Weather models aren’t overly bullish on the system’s prospects of strengthening, either, but a gradual climb in intensity is expected. It should cross the Windward Islands on Wednesday night, bringing moderate to briefly heavy rainfall, winds topping 30 mph and an uptick in rip currents hazardous to swimmers.
From there, the system largely looks to decay away as it slides south of Puerto Rico. Overall danger of any higher-end impacts is small, though heavy downpours and thunderstorms remain possible.
A second disturbance that bears watching
A more formidable disturbance will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, showing a greater potential for problematic activity over several days. The fledgling disturbance, which may become a tropical depression or even a named tropical storm, will be crossing the Lesser Antilles as it saunters into the Caribbean. Water temperatures there are hovering in the lower 80s.
Light wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height in the surrounding environment, will support greater organization and vertical development of the system. Computer weather models differ in their simulations of the systems, but it’s reasonable to expect a second period of heavy rainfall for the Lesser Antilles.
Eventually, the system, which may level off in intensity, never develop altogether or continue to strengthen, will gradually turn northward as it’s wrapped around the periphery of the Bermuda High. That’s a nearly ever-present high-pressure system that is a staple of forecasting weather across the Atlantic.
The strength and position of the Bermuda High will ultimately determine how quickly the eventual system curls to the right and whether it will be stretched apart and yanked into Hispaniola or Cuba or if some percentage of its spin will remain intact into the gulf.
The name Elsa is next up on the National Hurricane Center’s tropical cyclone naming list. After that is Fred.
Rare subtropical storm spins through South Atlantic
Meanwhile, the Atlantic does have another named storm out there, and it’s actually nearing hurricane strength. But it’s nowhere near North America. A rare South Atlantic subtropical system, designated Raoni by the Brazilian navy, is packing winds of 70 mph.
Subtropical storms are hybrid breeds that combine characteristics of tropical and nontropical systems.
Hurricanes are virtually unheard of in the South Atlantic, with only one known instance available in the historical archives. Hurricane Catarina peaked at Category 2 strength with 100 mph winds before slamming adjacent parts of coastal Brazil in March 2004.