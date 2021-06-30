Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Isolated to widely scattered showers or storms remain possible into the overnight hours. Many spots stay dry, and the storm risk should wane after midnight, but some additional showers may work into the area by sunrise. Lows range from the low 70s in the cooler suburbs to the upper 70s downtown.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We may have some showers around in the morning, but rain odds grow into the afternoon, when showers and thunderstorms become likely as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Some strong to severe storms, with the potential for strong winds or an isolated tornado, are a good bet, as well. Plus the front is moving slowly, so storms may repeatedly move over the same spots, causing some flooding. Highs range from the mid-80s to around 90, depending on how much sunshine we see.
Rain: Widespread rainfall totals around 1.5 to 2.5 inches are a good bet with the slow-moving cold front that passes Friday. Some spots could end up with four or more inches of rain, especially if storms repeatedly cross the same region. This could lead to at least scattered flash flooding by late Thursday.
