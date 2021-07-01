Showers and a few thunderstorms are reasonably likely from New Jersey down to North Carolina on Friday. A few showers linger into Saturday, especially in Jersey. Sunday/Monday should be mainly sunny and dry. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s but climb to the mid- to upper 80s in N.C./Va. Lows are mainly in the 60s. Winds are light. Water temperatures range from the low 70s along the Jersey Shore to the mid- to upper 70s into the Carolinas with 1-3 foot waves through the weekend.