Today (Thursday): We can’t rule out a shower this morning, otherwise it’s mostly dry. Despite a fair amount of clouds, highs this afternoon still top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. High humidity makes it feel even steamier and fuels the afternoon thunderstorms that roll in. A few could produce damaging winds and small hail. Outside of storms, winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The strongest storms should pass to the east or weaken by around sunset but showers linger through the night. Many areas are expected to pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain, mostly during the late afternoon and early evening. Locally heavier amounts are possible, capable of flash flooding. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are possible to start the day but should taper off quickly. There will still be plenty of clouds and a few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon. Cooler air is filtering in, and with it notably lower humidity. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies gradually clear and the milder, drier air continues to settle in. Northwest winds are very light. Lows slip down to the upper 50s to low 60s, giving a pleasant surprise for early risers. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunshine starts Saturday off nicely. Clouds bubble up in the afternoon. A few pop-up showers are possible but should be very brief. Humidity is moderate and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are a reminder that not all summer days in the area are painful. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s to low 60s under starry skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Independence Day (Sunday) is literally a clear winner with lots of sun and manageable humidity. Highs reach the low to mid-80s. Evening readings cool into the 70s to delight all who venture out for fireworks displays. Lows hold in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
For all who are fortunate to have Monday off, the weather accommodates. Skies are sunny with seasonable heat and moderate humidity. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium-High
Holiday weekend beach forecast
Showers and a few thunderstorms are reasonably likely from New Jersey down to North Carolina on Friday. A few showers linger into Saturday, especially in Jersey. Sunday/Monday should be mainly sunny and dry. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s but climb to the mid- to upper 80s in N.C./Va. Lows are mainly in the 60s. Winds are light. Water temperatures range from the low 70s along the Jersey Shore to the mid- to upper 70s into the Carolinas with 1-3 foot waves through the weekend.