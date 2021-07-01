Timing and duration: The first round of storms is likely to enter the region between 2 and 5 p.m. from west to east, probably affecting the Beltway and Interstate 95 corridor around 3 or 4 p.m. This initial round may be the most intense. After that, a pause is possible, with more showers and storms a good bet between 7 and 9 p.m. that continue intermittently into the predawn hours Friday.