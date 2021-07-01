The Weather Service cautions damaging winds gusts could reach up to 70 mph.
A severe thunderstorm watch means that the atmosphere is conducive to severe storms and that you should stay weather-aware, but they are not a guarantee. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for location, it means a dangerous storm is imminent, and you should seek shelter.
Original article from 12:30 p.m.
A slow-moving but strong cold front running into steamy air lodged over the Washington region will act as the trigger for multiple rounds of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Some of the storms could be severe, with localized bursts of damaging winds in addition to torrential rainfall and lightning. The National Weather Service has signaled that it’s likely to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.
As there may be multiple rounds of storms and some areas could get hit by downpours repeatedly, flooding is also a concern. The Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Thursday night and is predicting one to three inches of rain and the potential for locally higher amounts.
“Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas,” the Weather Service cautioned.
Storm threat at a glance
Timing and duration: The first round of storms is likely to enter the region between 2 and 5 p.m. from west to east, probably affecting the Beltway and Interstate 95 corridor around 3 or 4 p.m. This initial round may be the most intense. After that, a pause is possible, with more showers and storms a good bet between 7 and 9 p.m. that continue intermittently into the predawn hours Friday.
Likely hazards: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds
Possible hazards: Flooding, damaging winds, hail
All clear: A little after sunrise Friday.
Discussion
Thursday’s weather setup is shown in the forecast surface map below. We remain on the hot and humid side of a cold front slowly advancing into the Mid-Atlantic. Ahead of this front streams a deep plume of high humidity, ushered in by winds streaming from the south-southwest.
In the higher atmosphere, a wavelike disturbance will be passing through, promoting widespread uplift of air across the region (not shown). That disturbance is also “freshening” the winds (increasing their speed) such that a wind shear — or increase in wind velocity with altitude — will develop.
All of these factors have ramifications for Thursday’s weather threats: a juicy atmosphere, an unstable atmosphere and one with energetic wind currents.
First, let’s delve into the severe weather threat. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a slight risk zone, Level 2 out of 5, for severe thunderstorms. The combination of an unstable atmosphere and modest amounts of wind shear suggests that clusters of thunderstorms will self-organize into strong, long-lasting aggregates later Thursday afternoon and evening.
The approaching cold front and a precursor zone of weak low pressure to the east of the Blue Ridge will assist in building clusters into one or more lines of storms. We use fine-scale models to examine the simulated evolution of thunderstorms, and one of these is shown below, valid at 4 p.m.
The simulation shows a robust storm line that has congealed over the Blue Ridge, ahead of the advancing cold front. This line moves into the I-95 corridor between 3 and 5 p.m. with heavy rain, lightning and locally strong to damaging wind gusts (perhaps in the 60-70 mph range). Other fine-scale forecast models show a similar evolution.
One factor that could moderate the intensity of thunderstorms is morning cloud cover across the region; if this cloud cover persists through early afternoon, it may tone down the vigor of buoyant air currents.
Our second threat is the prospect that some of those torrential downpours could persist and lead to local zones of flash flooding. We’re also in a slight risk zone for flash flooding late Thursday afternoon and evening. This is because of the combination of very humid air streaming parallel to a slowly moving cold front. This can set up repeated passage of storm cells over the same locations, like a train, allowing rainwater to rapidly accumulate.
The guidance provided by the fine-scale models indicates hourly rain totals of one to three inches are possible, perhaps more in a few places. But it is impossible to foretell where those discrete, small zones may set up hours in advance because they are tied to the initiation and evolution of individual thunderstorm cells.
The good news is that the overall pattern (including the plume of tropical moisture, cold front and disturbance aloft) appears to be more progressive in recent model runs, compared with those a couple of days ago. In other words, there is less likelihood that the entire setup will stall across the region through the second half of Friday.
There will be quite a bit to focus on Thursday afternoon and into evening. Capital Weather Gang meteorologists will provide updates on any watches and warnings for these myriad threats and will be closely monitoring radar and other data into the evening.