Through tonight: After a lull in the rain behind the afternoon storms, one that will last a good chunk of the evening, showers will become more likely again heading into the night. Activity overnight will be less intense than what was seen this afternoon, but rains could be briefly heavy with some thunder mixed in. There could be some isolated flooding, so keep apprised of that. Never cross water flowing over roadways, especially at night. Another half inch to an inch of rain may fall areawide, with a bit more or less possible in spots. Lows will be mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some fog may form given plentiful low-level moisture.
Tomorrow (Friday): Most of the rain will be out of here by morning, although a shower could linger a few hours after sunrise. The front, however, isn’t in a huge hurry to move, so clouds will be slow to clear. There may even be a few more showers or storms late, but I think they will be mainly southeast of here. We will trend partly to mostly clear in the afternoon, as highs rise to about 80. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen is low.
