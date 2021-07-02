The weather station behind the number is used for permafrost research. While the outfitting of the station is sufficient for those purposes, Cerveny’s committee found that a repair made to the station jeopardized air temperature measurements. An “improvised” radiation shield, which blocks direct sunlight from striking the temperature sensor, contributed to a “demonstrable thermal bias,” making the temperature readings unreliable. Still, the reading can qualitatively be taken to support widespread warmth during the early February 2020 Antarctic heat event.