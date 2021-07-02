Today (Friday): As the heaviest, steadiest rain pulls away, our flooding risk abates. A few showers may pester us through midday, especially south and east, but a break is possible in clouds and rain chances through much of the afternoon. Nearer sunset we could see a couple more showers or storms pop, especially in the Interstate 95 corridor and east. Behind the front, humidity drops to comfortable levels (dew points below 60 degrees) as high temperatures aim for the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds blow from the west-northwest near 10 mph, with a couple gusts to 20 mph possible. Confidence: Medium