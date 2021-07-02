That hook echo maintained its form as the cell crossed the District. A later scan from the National Airport radar is shown in the next image below, from 9:11 p.m., as the storm was exiting D.C. As part of this figure, we’ve included the corresponding Doppler velocity scan on the right. Shown is a pair of strong outbound and inbound velocities closely juxtaposed, a feature called a “velocity couplet.” “X” marks the spot of the mesocyclone.