During the mid- to late portions of next week, Elsa’s track and subsequent U.S. impacts depend on the position of a cold front that will be draped along the Eastern Seaboard. It’s possible that, if the cold front is shunted farther south and east, it deflects Elsa’s remnants out to sea after sideswiping the Carolinas. A more inland cold front would permit a greater fetch of tropical moisture to stream north from the storm, interacting with the front and bringing very heavy rain and pockets of flooding along the entire U.S. East Coast.