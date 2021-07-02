Through Tonight: There’s just a small chance of a shower or rumble southeast of the city the next few hours. Skies finish clearing this evening, and it is mostly clear overnight. It is a beautiful evening, and lows settle to a range of near 60 to the mid-60s.
Tomorrow (Saturday): On the whole, a pretty nice day. Humidity is down, and temperatures are cool for July. Lots of sun early, before a chance of showers and storms develops in the afternoon. They should be widely scattered at most and will not last long. Highs are near 80. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.
Sunday: It is another way-too-nice kind of July day. Perfect timing, no? Humidity ticks up toward moderate with time, which is not too bad around here. Highs are in the low to mid-80s. A shower or storm is possible in the afternoon to early evening. That should be out of here by fireworks time.
