Tomorrow (Fourth of July): I’ve spent many Independence Days in Washington and they are usually pretty rough if you want to spend time outside. This one’s looking like a treat. Humidity ticks up slightly but not enough to matter too much. Highs are about five degrees below normal, in an 80-to-85 range most spots. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. There could be a few storms around in the afternoon. I think they’ll be done before fireworks if so. Confidence: Medium