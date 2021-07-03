Today (Saturday): We’ll see a good deal of sun through the day but also an increase in clouds with time. That’s thanks to a cold air pocket aloft meandering by. Some showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon through about sunset. Best odds of that activity are north and east of the city. Many spots end up with temperatures not getting out of the 70s for highs. That could be an 80 downtown. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: If any showers or storms liner into the evening, they die off with sunset. Mostly clear overnight as lows settle to a range of near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Fourth of July): I’ve spent many Independence Days in Washington and they are usually pretty rough if you want to spend time outside. This one’s looking like a treat. Humidity ticks up slightly but not enough to matter too much. Highs are about five degrees below normal, in an 80-to-85 range most spots. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. There could be a few storms around in the afternoon. I think they’ll be done before fireworks if so. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Low-level moisture continues to increase, and that means more clouds plus higher overnight temperatures. Still, nothing notable for July around here. Mid-60s to near 70 should do it for lows. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
The observed Independence Day holiday Monday is not as nice as the weekend, but it could be a lot worse this time of year. Highs are well into the 80s to around 90. Skies are sunnier than not. Humidity is also approaching the high level. So, more or less classic July. Only a slight chance of a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium
This spell of heat may peak on Tuesday. High pressure is still in control, so clouds are far from numerous. With highs into the mid-90s, and a good deal of humidity, it’s not impossible we see a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium