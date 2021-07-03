correction

A previous version of this article incorrectly said parts of Japan had received up to 70 inches of rain. Parts of the country have received upwards of 30 inches of rain. This article has been corrected.

Hard to complain about temperatures in the 70s and low humidity just days before Independence Day. Sure, we’ve got to contend with some annoying pop up showers and storms today and again tomorrow. But it’s nice to have a July Fourth weekend without oppressive conditions. Just make sure you keep the umbrellas and indoor plan options readily available.

Through tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up this afternoon and into the evening hours, especially between about 7 and 10 p.m. The activity should become more isolated after midnight and will eventually shut off completely overnight. Mild and a bit humid with some patchy fog and temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow (Independence Day): Things will be a bit warmer and more humid on the holiday, but not oppressive by any means. Temperatures should top out in the mid-80s, and there will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms popping in the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated showers and thunderstorms end early Sunday evening, and temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s overnight.

Epic rainfall in Japan: Parts of central Japan have received upwards of 30 inches of rain over the past few days. That’s more rain than most of these areas see in the entire month of July, let alone in just three days. Unfortunately, the torrential rainfall triggered several deadly mudslides in the resort town of Atami on Saturday morning. At least 20 people are missing. Frightening stuff to watch.

