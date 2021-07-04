Today (Independence Day): It’s another nice start to the day with partial sunshine. Fortunately, it won’t be as hot as most of our Fourth of Julys, with highs topping out in the mid-80s. Unfortunately, it’s not a completely worry-free weather day, as we do see the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms midafternoon into early evening. Not everyone will see one and it’s not a washout, but it’s worth keeping an eye on radar. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Odds are we clear things out in time for fireworks, but we can’t rule out a lingering stray shower or two somewhere, and with rather light winds, it could be a little smoky. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight, and with winds going calm, there could be some foggy spots toward morning with lows falling to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): If you’ve got the day off, enjoy it outside, just lather up the sunscreen. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure moves back in and highs head for the upper 80s to near 90. You’ll notice higher humidity as well, back up into the moderate range with dew points in the mid-60s, though nothing a quick dip in the pool or run through the sprinkler couldn’t cure while waiting for the grill to finish. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: No surprises here! Mostly clear and mild with overnight lows mainly in the 70s. With light winds and high humidity though, we’ll again be watching for a few foggy spots toward morning. Confidence: High
A look ahead
We’re avoiding it for the Fourth, but the heat is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs should reach the mid-90s, and with high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s) the heat index tops out near 100 under partly to mostly sunny skies. A few late-day showers and storms may pop up with the heat and instability, mainly on Wednesday. Tuesday night stays warm and humid with lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Farewell for now: I’d like to take a moment and thank everyone who’s read these Sunday forecasts over the past 13 years I’ve been a part of the Gang as this is likely my final one. This fact is just now hitting me while writing this and I have all the “feels.” A million thanks to Jason Samenow, who took a chance on a young meteorologist brand new to the D.C. metro back in 2008, and to Dan Stillman, who, as my main editor over the years, has put up with my endless attempts to inject more humor than is necessary into every forecast that I can. And to the rest of the Gang both present and past that I’ve had the pleasure to call my colleagues along the way: So long, but not goodbye, as I’ll still be here reading and in the comments every day. And you can bet if and when we get back to our meet n’ greets, you won’t be able to keep me out. Thanks again, see you on the sunny side … — Brian Jackson