Farewell for now: I’d like to take a moment and thank everyone who’s read these Sunday forecasts over the past 13 years I’ve been a part of the Gang as this is likely my final one. This fact is just now hitting me while writing this and I have all the “feels.” A million thanks to Jason Samenow, who took a chance on a young meteorologist brand new to the D.C. metro back in 2008, and to Dan Stillman, who, as my main editor over the years, has put up with my endless attempts to inject more humor than is necessary into every forecast that I can. And to the rest of the Gang both present and past that I’ve had the pleasure to call my colleagues along the way: So long, but not goodbye, as I’ll still be here reading and in the comments every day. And you can bet if and when we get back to our meet n’ greets, you won’t be able to keep me out. Thanks again, see you on the sunny side … — Brian Jackson