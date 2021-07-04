Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: With nearly calm winds, we may have some smoke gathering near fireworks’ launch sites, potentially shrouding some of our view. Still, most displays should have little to no launch delays tonight due to weather. Rain chances will slowly decline as the evening wears on and the sun sets.
We should be rain-free and drying out from any overnight raindrops before sunrise, but patchy fog can’t be ruled out. It will turn partly cloudy and bottom out in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Yes, that mugginess is increasing (dew points will be in the mid-60s).
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure builds back in, reducing stray shower chances to 10 percent, but heat and humidity will be on the rise. High temperatures will be the upper 80s to low 90s, with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will continue to rise from mid-60s to perhaps near 70 degrees, giving us more and more of that humid feeling. Please use that sunscreen if by a pool during your day off. We may feel some light south-southeast breezes near 10 mph by late day.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Shower chances highest northwest of D.C. through this evening
Shower or storm chances shouldn’t ruin many, if any, fireworks. We just don’t want you to be surprised, so let’s stay slightly weather-aware and keep an eye on radar. Also, see our updates on Twitter @Capitalweather — and follow @DCweatherAlerts in case one storm tonight turns severe (only a tiny chance). Remember: “when thunder roars, head indoors” because thunder means that lightning is near enough to your location that anyone outside could get struck.
As far as rain intensity, we aren’t looking at any long-lasting or super-heavy showers or storms through late this evening. In fact, rain chances and intensity should decrease after the sun sets and firework displays are scheduled to go off. As you can see from the map above, the source of the storms is northwest of town, generally tracking southeast, but chances of any showers or storms holding together when passing the Interstate 95 corridor are low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.