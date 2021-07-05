Today (Monday): Not the worst summer weather if you have the day off. Yes, we’ll make a run toward 90 degrees and humidity is moderately high (dew points in the mid-60s), but it can be worse at this time of year and rain chances are slim to none. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: High
Tonight: A mostly clear and muggy night. Lows range from the upper 60s in our cooler spots to the mid-70s downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Probably the week’s hottest day as the sun beats down relentlessly. Highs are mostly in the mid-90s and it feels like it’s more than 100, factoring in the humidity (dew points 65 to 70). Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Another warm, mostly clear summer night with lows in most spots ranging from the 70s as a soft breeze blows from the southwest. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday is practically as hot as Tuesday, as highs make another run at the mid-90s. A few more clouds may bubble up and we can’t rule out a couple of isolated storms; however, most of us stay dry. It’s rather humid again with dew points near 70, which make it feel several degrees higher. Warm Wednesday night with lows ranging through the 70s (upper 70s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High
Increasing clouds on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west and the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are likely to pass to our east. The clouds help lower high temperatures closer to 90, but the cold front may well trigger some showers and storms. Rain chances diminish Thursday night with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium
Hot and humid weather reclaim their grip over the region Friday through Sunday with highs each day around 90 and lows at night around 70 to 75. We’re rain-free most of the time, but a few storms could flare up in the afternoon and evening, especially on Sunday. Confidence: Medium