The weather this Fourth of July was perfect for a picnic followed by an amazing D.C. fireworks show. Mild temperatures and cool breezes provided comfortable conditions.

Unlike in recent years, which featured high humidity with threats of showers and storms, the weather this year cooperated nicely. And smoke from the fireworks exited to the northeast rather quickly and never obscured the show.

I set up my camera and tripod at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial with my friend Kevin Wolf, who frequently contributes photos to the Capital Weather Gang. We chose slightly different angles to capture the shell bursts above the memorial.

I photographed with a Sony a7RII equipped with a 24-240 lens set at ISO 200, f/18 with an eight-second exposure. The eight-second exposure was necessary to properly expose the statue in the foreground. The combination worked well.

Below are a few of our shots. Also included are photos from our readers and other photographers. By the way, I was very happy not to use my umbrella this year.

Washington Post photographers

Reader photos