I set up my camera and tripod at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial with my friend Kevin Wolf, who frequently contributes photos to the Capital Weather Gang. We chose slightly different angles to capture the shell bursts above the memorial.
I photographed with a Sony a7RII equipped with a 24-240 lens set at ISO 200, f/18 with an eight-second exposure. The eight-second exposure was necessary to properly expose the statue in the foreground. The combination worked well.
Below are a few of our shots. Also included are photos from our readers and other photographers. By the way, I was very happy not to use my umbrella this year.