Extended weather models suggest that high pressure will remain in control and bring significant warmth over the next two weeks. As it stands, the intensity of the heat wave this weekend is predicted to be comparable to what once may have been a once in five-year or once in 10-year event for some areas. The magnitude and frequency of heat extremes, like the unprecedented outbreak of high temperatures blamed for hundreds of excess deaths in Canada and the Pacific Northwest last week, is increasingly due to human-induced climate change.