Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hot and humid, as morning temperatures quickly rise into and through the 80s to near 90, with afternoon highs surging to the mid-to-upper 90s. Moderate to high humidity, with dew points around 70 or the low 70s, push the heat index into the low 100s. Keep hydrated when outside (and protect the pets, too) especially at these levels. Winds blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Classic Washington summer night with mostly clear skies and muggy lows ranging through the 70s. Light winds from the south and southwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another scorcher, but we should see a few more clouds in the afternoon that could reduce the duration of the hottest conditions. Overall, mostly sunny skies should still fuel highs into the mid-to-upper 90s, but late afternoon to evening could see some isolated thunderstorms for spotty heat relief. Muggy dew points are still up into the uncomfortable low 70s. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty around any thunderstorms. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and still quite humid with lows in the 70s again. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday is a trickier day as we track the remnants of Elsa, which should pass to our south and east, but could enhance shower and storm chances during the afternoon into evening as a weak cool front approaches from the northwest. Partly cloudy skies are favored with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Thursday night features more scattered shower and storm chances, maybe even a period of rain, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Friday runs partly to mostly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Highs should reach near 90 along with moderate humidity. Partly cloudy Friday night with suburban lows in the mid-to-upper 60s to low 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is looking like a more typical hot summer story with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs around 90 or into the low 90s and moderate humidity. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday, with a better chance of scattered afternoon to evening showers and storms on Sunday as a system approaches from the Midwest. Expect more mugginess Saturday night under partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium