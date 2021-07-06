A second burst of fierce winds from a different direction began rocking the car back and forth. Suddenly, to my left, a giant, 80 foot tall tree snapped above the ground and was lofted toward the volleyball courts along Ohio Drive. It's wind-whipped companion trees thrashed around violently. Leaves and twigs, some likely weakened by Brood X cicadas, were ripped, shredded, and launched into parts unknown. Trash cans and other small objects started skidding across the ground. My normally stoic partner beside me said bluntly, “I'm scared.”