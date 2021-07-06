Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: An isolated storm remains possible this evening. The best odds are north of the city overall, and most spots locally should stay dry. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds will be light after dark.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’ll be a carbon copy of today, more or less. Hazy sunshine will give way to some bubbly clouds midday into afternoon. Any storms will be scattered at best. Highs will be mainly in the mid-90s. Winds will be from the south about 5 to 10 mph.
Not again: You may have noticed the hazy skies and reddened sunrise/sunset of late. We can thank smoke from Canadian wildfires that erupted in the recent heat wave out there. While most of this is well aloft, some may be transported closer to the surface at times.
