Elsa may ride up the entire East Coast bringing rain and gusty winds from coastal Georgia into New England between Wednesday and Friday.
With heavy rain and strong winds lashing the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida, tropical storm warnings stretch from the Everglades north toward near Panama City along Florida’s west coast, while also covering the Keys from Craig Key westward.
A hurricane watch is in effect from Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida’s Big Bend, where Elsa could present locally more significant impacts if intensification continues. It’s the first hurricane watch issued by the Weather Service in Tampa during the month of July since at least 2008.
The inclement weather is impacting South Florida as the search-and-rescue effort continues in Surfside, the site of a collapsed condominium building on June 24.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami have also hoisted a storm surge warning from Bonita Beach, south of Fort Myers, to the Aucilla River in the far eastern Panhandle.
“The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” wrote the National Hurricane Center. “This is a life-threatening situation.”
It’s easy for even relatively tepid storms approaching north Florida and the northern Gulf of Mexico to produce dangerous storm surges due to the slope of the continental shelf, which allows water to efficiently be piled up at the coast by strong winds.
“All Floridians should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and potential power outages,” tweeted Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who declared a state of emergency for 15 counties in the path of the storm over the weekend.
Elsa now
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elsa was centered 55 miles west of Key West, Fla., and was drifting north at 12 mph. Radar mid-morning Tuesday showed heavy rain over most of the Florida Keys and from Marco Island to Cape Coral in southwest Florida.
Wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction from height, was working to disrupt the circulation and slow its organization. Satellite imagery revealed a substantial “convective burst,” or eruption of thunderstorm activity, sprouting over the western Florida Keys.
Elsa’s low level circulation could be seen particularly prominently on the left side of the loop, with overcast and rain obscuring it to the east. That shows the slight lopsided nature of Elsa’s vertical structure as it leans east in response to stronger high-altitude winds.
The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane, housed at Keesler Air Force Base, couldn’t take off for its morning mission due to lightning, which prevented fueling the aircraft. The Base was under a flash flood warning.
Key West had picked up 1.81 inches of rain through 9 a.m. Eastern Time, but Doppler radar depicted a long fetch of torrential and efficient tropical rainfall streaming north that would buffet the island most of the day. A broad 3 to 5 inches are likely by evening, though a few 8 to 10 totals, especially in western parts of the archipelago, can’t be ruled out.
Winds were also howling in the Keys, with Key West clocking a gust of 56 mph just after 9 a.m.
Conditions had also deteriorated in parts of southwest Florida from Naples and Marco Island southeast towards Key Largo. Even outside that area, periodic rain squalls with strong winds were pinwheeling north around the circulation. Miami had picked up over 3 inches of rain since Monday as outer bands from the storm pivoted north.
It appeared that an eyewall-like feature, crackling with lightning, was slowly trying to consolidate and take shape due west of Key West, which, coincident with the convective burst noted on satellite, may lend support to a subtle increase in strength.
Impacts in Florida
West Florida and a few spots up in the Big Bend and the northern Florida Peninsula may see a general 2 to 4 inches of rain with bullseye totals to 6 inches possible in some locales. The center of Elsa will ride north and curve slightly eastwards over the next 36 hours, making landfall in the Big Bend before exiting the state and riding up the Southeast U.S. coast beginning Wednesday evening.
In western parts of the Florida Peninsula, the Weather Service Weather Prediction Center warns that rainfall rates topping 2 to 3 inches per hour could bring “considerable flash flooding,” with “many locations... more sensitive to runoff and rapid inundation.”
Florida is dealing with a double water threat, also monitoring the potential of a storm surge of as much as 3 to 5 feet in some areas. The worst surge is expected from Englewood, Fla. to the Aucilla River, which includes Tampa Bay. Surge of 1 to 4 feet is possible for the remainder of western Florida. Storm surge describes a spike in water levels that inundates ordinarily dry ground.
A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out either, particularly near and east of where Elsa’s center tracks. That could put much of central and western Florida in the area to watch today, with a few quick-hitting spin-ups possible.
Georgia and the Carolinas
A tropical storm watch is in effect for coastal Georgia and much of the South Carolina shoreline, including Savannah and Charleston. Gusty winds will be possible along the immediate coastline, with some rip currents building by Thursday. Widespread coastal flood concerns are not expected. The bigger threat is rainfall.
After breezing through Florida, Elsa could drop 1 to 3 inches of rain with a few 5 inch totals along the Interstate 95 corridor through the Carolinas late Wednesday and Thursday. A few pockets in the Lowcountry of Georgia and South Carolina could see an average of 3 to 5 inches locally tallying 8 inches, which the Hurricane Center writes “may result in considerable flash and urban flooding.”
It’s unclear exactly where the strip of heaviest rainfall will occur; the European model brings heavier rain farther inland, while the American GFS model suppresses most of its predicted rainfall closer to the coast.
An isolated tornado risk will extend to coastal Georgia and the Carolinas, as well as far southeast Virginia by Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic
In the Mid-Atlantic, rainfall, particularly for Virginia Beach and the Delmarva Peninsula, will heavily depend on the western extent of the storm’s track, which is the subject of considerable uncertainty.
Several inches of rainfall is possible late Wednesday through Thursday night, along with strong gusty winds, minor coastal flooding, rough surf and rip currents. Elsa may begin to re-strengthen as it moves offshore and taps into the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, allowing for a period of 30 to 40 mph wind gusts. Rip currents at area beaches may last into the former half of the upcoming weekend.
The western edge of the rain could extend as far west as Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, but rain chances increase over the Delmarva into New Jersey.
Farther north
There is a growing potential of heavy rain, perhaps totaling 2 inches or greater, in southeast New York Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The time frame to watch would be Friday.
Tropical moisture streaming north ahead of Elsa may also enhance downpours over New York State and New England in the coming days, contributing to heavier totals and “overachieving” rain showers.
More pleasant weather should build in across the East as Elsa withdraws over the Atlantic on Friday. Thereafter, a brief respite is likely before more tropical troubles crop up late month into August.