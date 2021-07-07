Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Same high heat and humidity as Tuesday, with any cooling storms few and far between.

Express forecast

  • Today: Very hot and humid, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Mid-90s.
  • Tonight: Isolated evening storm? Warm and muggy. Lows: 70s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm, p.m. rain likely. Highs: Upper 80s.

Forecast in detail

Today is an unwelcome encore performance of yesterday with high heat and humidity, and only the chance of an isolated cooling shower or storm. We’re somewhat cooler tomorrow before rain from Elsa likely moves through during the afternoon and evening. Then it’s a fairly typical summer stretch Friday through Sunday with highs near normal and a few storms possible.

Today (Wednesday): Pretty much a carbon copy of yesterday. We’re warm and muggy from the start, with morning temperatures rising into and through the 80s to near 90. Afternoon highs once again reach the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, with the heat index topping out near 100 to the low 100s. Could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm late afternoon into early evening. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Another stifling evening as temperatures fall back through the 90s into the 80s, with that chance of an isolated shower or storm. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Thursday starts off partly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures don’t rise as rapidly as today and tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the somewhat cooler upper 80s. Skies cloud over as we get into the afternoon with a period of rain likely, possibly with some embedded thunderstorms, midafternoon into the evening as the remnants of Elsa come through. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Much of the evening could be rather wet as rain is likely to continue from the remnants of Elsa. We should start to dry out overnight with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Nothing extreme about Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Just a typical summer stretch with partly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered late-day showers and storms possible Friday and Sunday, with the chance of an isolated shower or storm on Saturday. Friday night and Saturday night lows fall to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium