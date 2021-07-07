Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Once we get past the widely scattered evening shower and storm threat, plan on mostly to partly clear conditions overnight. Lows range from about 71 to 77 as conditions remain muggy. There might be a patch or two of fog late.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We start off with partial sunshine but rays are increasingly tricky to come by with time. Highs reach the mid- and upper 80s as skies turn cloudier. Showers become more likely moving through the afternoon as well. That could turn into a steadier rain moving into the night as Elsa passes. Winds are from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts into the 25 mph range.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.
