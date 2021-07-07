At 8 a.m. Eastern time, Elsa was 35 miles west of Cedar Key, Fla., about 60 miles west of Gainesville. Maximum winds were estimated at 65 by the National Hurricane Center as the storm drifted north at 14 mph.
The system’s tropical storm status marked a decline from its earlier stint as a marginal Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday night as it paralleled the west coast of Florida, but strong winds and flooding remain possible with the storm regardless.
The National Hurricane Center is warning that “considerable flash and urban flooding [is] possible across coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina” as Elsa moves north through Wednesday.
Alerts in effect
A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Big Bend region of Florida, along the Gulf Coast from roughly Homosassa Springs through Cedar Key to the Steinhatchee River. Tropical storm warnings flank the hurricane warning, extending to the coastal zone south of Tallahassee to the north and Sarasota to the south.
Storm surge warnings extended from near Fort Myers to the Aucilla River southeast of Tallahassee. The surge describes a storm-driven spike in water levels at the coast that inundates normally dry land.
Farther north, tropical storm warnings have also been hoisted for the Georgia and South Carolina coastline, including Charleston and Savannah, and a tropical storm watch stretches along the coastline of North Carolina to Chincoteague Island on the Delmarva Peninsula.
Elsa now
Radar shows a band of heavy precipitation tracing an arc through north Florida into southern Georgia, while the core of Elsa’s moisture and gusty winds is soaking area north of Homosassa Springs and Ocala, including Cedar Key and Gainesville. Doppler radar detected winds in the core to around 70 mph at 9,500 feet altitude, meaning slightly lesser gusts were likely making it down to the surface. Some individual thunderstorms near Elsa’s center had blossomed to more than 55,000 feet tall.
The storm was pushing ocean water into the coast, raising water levels. In Tampa Bay, a 2.3 foot surge was reported shortly before 8 a.m., with 1.6 feet of surge at nearby Port Manatee and also at Clearwater Beach. Just over a foot of surge was observed at Cedar Key.
Elsa dropped considerable rainfall on the west coast of Florida and in the Florida Keys Tuesday and Tuesday night, including 4.5 inches at the airport in Key West and 3.5 inches farther east on Little Torch Key. More than half a foot came down in Cape Coral, just north of Fort Myers, while 10.08 inches was recorded in North Port, southeast of Sarasota. A 70 mph wind gust was also logged on Key West midday Tuesday.
Florida forecast
A broad 3 to 6 inches of rain, with localized 9 inch amounts, are possible in north Florida, along with wind gusts to 50 to 70 mph in the Big Bend area near where Elsa makes landfall. These gusts could topple trees and cut power. In the interior of north Florida, gusts to 30 to 60 mph are possible.
Strong gusty southerly winds buffeting the west coast of Florida will continue to push a storm surge into the coast. The Hurricane Center estimates that a surge of 3 to 5 feet may accompany landfall in the Big Bend region, but sparse and widely-spaced tide gauges make real time monitoring difficult.
Thunderstorms embedded within the storm’s rain bands could spawn a few twisters, especially to the north of the storm center, and a tornado watch is in effect for northeast Florida into southeast Georgia until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Georgia, the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic
After departing from Florida, Elsa will steam through southeast Georgia Wednesday afternoon and come up Interstate 95 in the Carolinas through Thursday afternoon from south to north. However, some uncertainty exists in how far inland Elsa’s core remnants track.
A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated 6 inch totals are possible from southeast Georgia into the Lowcountry of South Carolina, along with winds gusts over 40 mph in surviving squalls. The heaviest will fall closest to Elsa’s actual path. A 1 to 2 foot storm surge is also possible near the coast which could lead to minor flooding, along with a few isolated tornadoes. Rainfall may decrease slightly in eastern North Carolina, with totals of 1 to 3 inches projected.
Similar conditions will occur in southeast Virginia and the Tidewater on Thursday, particularly during the evening. Elsa’s projected path also means the Delmarva Peninsula would likely wind up with 1 to 3 inches of rain Thursday night into early Friday, along with strong winds and coastal rip currents. Some computer models even bring Elsa’s remnants to the nation’s capital, which could lead to an inch or so of rainfall if the core of the rain expands that far west.
Conditions should improve in the Mid-Atlantic during the day Friday.
Northeast
On Friday morning, the center of Elsa should be just off Long Island, with wind-swept rain from the coast of New Jersey into southern New England. Depending on the track, the Interstate 95 corridor from New York to Boston could see 1 to 3 inches or rain, but lesser amounts if the storm’s path is a bit farther east. Wind gusts could top 40 or even 50 mph along the coast.
By Friday afternoon, Elsa may be buffeting eastern New England, bringing a dose of wind, rain and perhaps minor surge to Buzzards and Narragansett Bays. Elsa will then probably visit Nova Scotia this weekend as a post-tropical storm.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.