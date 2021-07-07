Similar conditions will occur in southeast Virginia and the Tidewater on Thursday, particularly during the evening. Elsa’s projected path also means the Delmarva Peninsula would likely wind up with 1 to 3 inches of rain Thursday night into early Friday, along with strong winds and coastal rip currents. Some computer models even bring Elsa’s remnants to the nation’s capital, which could lead to an inch or so of rainfall if the core of the rain expands that far west.