The National Hurricane Center has posted a tropical storm watch from the Virginia Tidewater through Virginia’s Northern Neck and into Southern Maryland, including Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. The watch extends east over the Bay including all but the northern part of the Delmarva Peninsula.
Resort areas such as Virginia Beach, Ocean City, Fenwick, Bethany and Rehoboth are included in the watch zone. The watches also extend north covering most of the New Jersey shore and south through the North Carolina beaches.
These watches could be upgraded to warnings Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Although the Hurricane Center projects Elsa will weaken to a depression by Thursday morning when it’s over South Carolina, it may regain tropical storm strength as it nears the Mid-Atlantic coastal waters Thursday night into early Friday.
The worst weather in the Mid-Atlantic is anticipated starting Thursday afternoon in southeast Virginia, before reaching the Northern Neck, southern Maryland and the southern Delmarva Thursday evening and passing over the central Delmarva Thursday night. Rain and wind should quickly exit the region as Elsa tracks east of New Jersey by Friday morning.
In the zone covered by tropical storm watches, the following impacts are possible:
- Sustained winds could reach 40 mph or so with gusts over 50 mph or so Thursday night. This could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages.
- Heavy downpours producing 1 to 3 inches of rain Thursday night into Friday morning, with locally up to 5 inches, which could cause areas of flooding. The National Weather Service has declared a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall.
- A few tornadoes are possible, especially from the Virginia Tidewater into Southern Maryland Thursday evening and night.
- Minor coastal flooding could occur adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coastline as the storm approaches from the south Thursday and Thursday night, raising water levels.
- Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be possible for the Atlantic beaches late Thursday into Friday, possibly lingering into Saturday.
This will be a fast-moving storm, with effects from rain and wind lasting only about 6 to 8 hours in areas affected.
It is uncertain how far west impacts from rain and wind will extend. The Interstate 95 corridor from Washington and Baltimore could see a period of rain and breezy conditions Thursday evening and overnight, perhaps producing 1 to 2 inches of rain. Or, Elsa may only skirt this area or miss it entirely. Confidence is highest in storm impacts near or east of the Chesapeake Bay.
“It remains to be seen how far north and west the outer rainfall bands and gusty winds will make it,” wrote the Weather Service office in Sterling, Va.
The American (GFS) model suggests the heaviest rain will remain east of I-95 while the European model brings a period of moderate to heavy rain to the area. The Canadian model, while least trusted, projects a heavy swath of 2 to 5 inches right up I-95. Here are forecast rain totals for Washington from different models:
- American: None
- NAM: 0.1 inches
- UKMet: 0.3 inches
- European: 1.3 inches
- Canadian: 4.7 inches
Areas more than about 10 miles west of Interstate 95 have a smaller chance of seeing meaningful rain or wind from the storm. But everyone in the greater region from the Interstate 81 corridor eastward should monitor forecasts. The track forecasts of tropical systems sometimes shift.
The Weather Service is advising people in the watch area to prepare for possible effects. “[A]ssess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location,” it wrote. “Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business.”