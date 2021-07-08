Now the West is bracing for another heat wave, albeit not quite as severe, that could challenge records and bring dangerously hot temperatures from the California and the Desert Southwest to the Great Basin and Oregon. It will mark the third punishing heat wave in the West this summer, counting the record-breaking event in mid-June.
The relentless heat is also reinforcing drought that continues to reshape landscapes and severely burden water resources, while simultaneously setting the stage for a potentially disastrous wildfire season.
The big picture
On Thursday, the heat was already beginning to gather, but the worst was expected Friday into Monday. At least 28 million people are slated to experience highs in the triple digits over the upcoming week.
The exceptional temperatures are thanks to a “heat dome,” or a ridge of high pressure, becoming established over the Four Corners region. It will meander west in the coming days, reinforced by a secondary zone of high pressure cresting to the north in southwest Canada on Friday. By Saturday, that additional high pressure will swing through Alberta and Saskatchewan; the synergy between the two will yield a multiday stretch of highs 20 degrees or more above average.
Excessive heat warnings blanket most of California, Nevada, western Arizona and western Utah, while watches cover interior parts of Oregon and southern Idaho.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” warned the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., which serves the Golden State’s Central Valley. “Confidence is very high for a dangerous heat wave to persist through Monday and maybe into Tuesday.”
How hot it will get
In Hanford itself, temperatures could hit 110 degrees Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Records in Hanford date to 1899, and show that highs of 110 degrees or greater have occurred on four or more consecutive days on only five occasions. That makes the duration and magnitude of the episode a once in roughly 20-year event.
Sacramento is looking at a five-day stretch with highs in the triple digits, including a forecast 110 degrees Saturday. Redding is likely to hit 113 degrees Friday, 115 on Saturday and 113 on Sunday. Highs Monday may be a slightly less inhospitable 110 degrees. The city has never recorded more than three consecutive days at 113 degrees or greater.
Modesto, Calif., will see highs around 108 degrees both weekend days.
Potentially more concerning will be the overnight lows, which won’t be very low at all — temperatures may dip only into the upper 70s or lower 80s in some spots. On Saturday night, Modesto is projected to fall only to 80 degrees before temperatures skyrocket again in the morning. In fact, most of the Central Valley will not fall beneath 80 degrees during the overnight period on Saturday.
Central Valley locations “will be extremely warm overnight, where high minimum temp records may be achieved as well,” wrote the Weather Service in Sacramento. Warm overnight lows are especially dangerous for anyone without air conditioning because they make it difficult for the body to enter its natural cooling phase.
It’s not just central California that will be experiencing saunalike warmth. Salt Lake City could be near 100 degrees each day through Monday. Las Vegas will be scorched by heat that’s extreme even for the Nevada desert, with highs in the 110s likely through Tuesday. Both weekend days could peak near 117 degrees. In Las Vegas, a hint of monsoonal moisture sneaking in from the southwest could help hold overnight lows in the 90s.
“Boosted cloud cover and higher surface dew points will keep nighttime temperatures elevated and minimize nocturnal relief,” warned the Weather Service in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas has never reported a temperature above 117 degrees for any month of the year. There’s a chance that record could be tied or broken on Saturday; the Weather Service estimates a 61 percent chance of that happening.
A few other long-standing records could topple, like in the Yosemite Valley of California, which is forecast to hit 110 degrees both weekend days. It’s been 106 years since that last occurred.
Blistering, potentially historic heat in Death Valley
Death Valley, Calif., notorious for holding the record for the planet’s highest temperature, is forecast to see exceptional heat. It hit 126 degrees Wednesday and is predicted to be at least this hot for six straight days. Nighttime lows may stay above 100 until the middle of next week.
Saturday’s predicted high of 130 degrees would match the Earth’s highest reliably measured temperature since at least 1931. (Death Valley also reached 130 last August.) On Sunday and Monday, it’s forecast to hit 129 and 127.
The sweltering heat expected in Death Valley comes on the heels of its hottest June on record. And it was just three summers ago that it posted the hottest July ever recorded on the planet for the second year in a row. During that month, it hit at least 120 degrees on 21 days.
The heat should finally begin to abate toward the middle of next week, but probably not by much. Signs point to continued anomalously hot conditions remaining across the West as a near total lack of moisture in the air relentlessly dries out the landscape.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.