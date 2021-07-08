Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers or a light rain are increasingly likely this evening as Elsa moves this way. While rain seems a good bet anytime after 6 p.m., the heaviest and steadiest rain seems likely in the hours between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., give or take. And the heaviest rain should generally be east of Interstate 95, although some of the heavy activity could roll through the city, as well. There will be increasingly little rain the farther west one goes. General rainfall totals will range from a few tenths of an inch west to as much as two or three inches in Southern Maryland. Some spots will see more, which may lead to flash flooding.
Overnight temperatures will make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south and southeast around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Stronger winds and gusts will be a risk in the south and east and into Southern Maryland. Winds should shift to the northwest during the late night.
Tomorrow (Friday): Elsa will be long gone by morning, moving past New York around sunrise. Skies will be rather sunny in the morning, but we will see more clouds develop with time. Scattered afternoon storms could be strong, with the potential for some small hail. Highs will be around 90, with the humidity making it feel hotter.
