Elsa made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida in Taylor County around 11 a.m. Wednesday, packing 65 mph winds and a storm surge of several feet. Over 10 inches of rain fell near Port Charlotte, Fla.
Elsa also dropped 7.15 inches of rain near Gainesville, Fla., 8.02 inches near Savannah, Ga., and more than half a foot just northwest of Charleston, S.C. A damaging tornado hit Jacksonville, Fla., while an EF2 twister struck Camden County, Ga., which injured 10 people at the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base according to the Associated Press. One person died in Jacksonville when strong winds toppled a tree onto a vehicle, AP reported.
More heavy rain, strong wind gusts and tornadoes are possible Thursday and Friday as Elsa treks up the Eastern Seaboard. In addition to tropical storm warnings, flash flood watches span more than 830 miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border to southern Maine. In the Northeast, the National Hurricane Center warns that downpours could lead to “considerable flash and urban flooding.”
Elsa currently
As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Elsa was centered 80 miles southwest of Raleigh, N.C., barreling northeast at 20 mph. Maximum winds hovered around 40 mph. Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina reported sustained winds of 41 mph with a gust to 54 mph early in the day while a buoy near Sunset Beach, N.C. clocked a gust to 58 mph.
Late morning radar showed the storm’s heaviest rain concentrated just north of Wilmington, N.C. extending to the northwest through Raleigh. The National Weather Service said totals could reach up to four inches in this area with rates up to two inches per hour through early afternoon, causing localized flooding. Showers had also crossed the border into southern Virginia, reaching areas as far west as Roanoke. Rain was expected to reach Virginia Beach around midday and Richmond by midafternoon.
East of the center of Elsa, there was potential for some thunderstorms embedded within Elsa’s rain bands to rotate, prompting a tornado watch for much of eastern North Carolina through 3 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic forecast
In eastern North Carolina, heavy rainfall will be accompanied by gusty winds, coastal splashover, rip currents and an isolated tornado risk. In most locales, impacts will last between six and eight hours from the compact system, but the downpours could make that a rather messy window. Especially near the coast, wind gusts could top 50 mph.
The rain should begin in the Virginia Tidewater a little after noon, becoming heaviest around midafternoon before tapering off by nightfall. Richmond and Virginia’s Northern Neck could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain between about 2 and 10 p.m.
While showers could break out in the afternoon, the core of the heavy rainfall won’t enter Southern Maryland and the Delmarva until the evening. Choppy seas and gusty winds will be found on the Chesapeake Bay. Downpours should exit Southern Maryland a little after midnight and the northern Delmarva during the predawn hours, but not before unloading about 2 to 4 inches of rain.
The Delmarva Peninsula and southeast Virginia will also be areas to watch for very isolated tornado activity within the spiral rain bands sweeping into Elsa from the east Thursday night. That threat may also exist near the immediate coastline in New Jersey. Coastal sections of the Delmarva and southeast Virginia could also see straight-line wind gusts top 50 mph as well as rough surf.
Although some showers on Elsa’s periphery could graze Washington and Baltimore, it appears the bulk of the rain should those cities to the east and southeast. It’s possible both cities wind up with just a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall, while areas just 40 or 50 miles east get deluged with several inches. Any showers in the nation’s capital would ensue during the mid- to late afternoon hours.
In Philadelphia, which should lie closer to the western edge of the heavy rainfall, Elsa’s core should approach by midnight Thursday and last into the predawn hours Friday morning. An inch or two is possible if the metro gets in on some heavy rain banding.
New Jersey, New York and New England forecast
An increase in rainfall totals is possible in northern New Jersey and around the Big Apple, where thunderstorm activity blossoming in advance of Elsa’s arrival could tap into tropical moisture. That, combined with the rainfall directly from Elsa’s compact core, which should impact the Friday morning rush hour, could drop a total of 3 to 5 inches with up to 7 inches possible.
Long Island and the South Coast of southern New England could see 50 mph wind gusts.
The heaviest rain will fall in Connecticut from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and in the Boston to Providence corridor between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Slightly lesser rainfall is likely to the north and east, with a general 1 to 2 inches and a few 4 inch amounts. Elsa will be an afternoon event in Maine before the system slowly loses tropical characteristics and draws northeast into Nova Scotia.
Thereafter, the tropics look to simmer for a week or two, though signs point to a continued busy stretch into August amid what experts have already predicted to be another anomalously busy season.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.