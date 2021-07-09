Express forecast
- Today: Mainly p.m. rain chance. Strong storm possible. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.
- Tonight: Early showers/storms taper. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s.
- Sunday: Rain chances. Slight storm threat. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.
Forecast in detail
With Tropical Storm Elsa moving away to the northeast, we can look forward to a sunnier morning. However, we have a slight severe storm chance this afternoon and perhaps again into next week. Tomorrow gives us a one-day breather from the heat and humidity. Enjoy the drier, more comfortable air and rain-free conditions (remember sunscreen)!
Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Skies may be sunniest in the morning but showers and storms pop up again, especially during the afternoon, when a severe storm or two is possible. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, and perhaps some small hail. We’re definitely still muggy, with dew points around 70 degrees, adding about 5 degrees onto highs approaching 90 to create a higher apparent temperature to our bodies. West-southwest winds should stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few storms and showers may continue toward midnight but their duration and intensity should drop rapidly as the evening wears on. Skies should turn mostly clear after midnight, although a little bit of haze from Western wildfires may obscure some of the stars. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Get outside! Just remember that sunscreen. Sunny skies and dry, comfortable air (dew points around 60 degrees) should make low to mid-80s feel great. There’s only a tiny chance of a late-day sprinkle/shower. Northwest breezes are around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Shower chances increase a bit overnight but we’re partly cloudy overall. Low temperatures only get down into the upper 60s to low 70s. The more comfortable, dry air is slowly exiting. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: On-and-off showers may plague our day, but of note is when heavier rain and storm chances start entering the picture — as soon as midday. Have a sturdy umbrella on hand but also remember “when thunder roars, head indoors” to stay safe from lightning strikes. We have a slight chance of a strong storm, too. Very muggy mid-80s to around 90 degrees may be the warmest we get. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Showers and storms are possible, especially during the early evening. Humidity may turn oppressive, with low temperatures easily holding in the upper 60s to mid-70s by sunrise. If partly to mostly cloudy skies allow a glimpse, check out the sliver of new crescent moon on the western horizon with Mars and Venus in conjunction. Confidence: Medium
Low to mid-90s may return Monday and Tuesday along with high humidity (dew points near mid-70s) creating apparent temperatures around 100 degrees or higher — important because this combination of temperature with muggy dew points takes into account that our sweat won’t easily evaporate to allow our bodies to cool. Showers and storms are possible, especially during afternoon hours, when a few storms could be intense. Let’s keep an eye on this and watch radar together each day. Confidence: Medium