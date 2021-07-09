Low to mid-90s may return Monday and Tuesday along with high humidity (dew points near mid-70s) creating apparent temperatures around 100 degrees or higher — important because this combination of temperature with muggy dew points takes into account that our sweat won’t easily evaporate to allow our bodies to cool. Showers and storms are possible, especially during afternoon hours, when a few storms could be intense. Let’s keep an eye on this and watch radar together each day. Confidence: Medium