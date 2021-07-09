Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers and storms continue to develop locally and shift east/southeast. The best odds for severe weather are mainly south and east of the city, with damaging wind the main threat there. About a half-inch to an inch may fall in the heavier storms, but most spots see less than that. Storms are mostly out of here by early evening, although a shower or rumble remains possible through about sunset. After that, clearing. Temperatures dip to the mid-60s and around 70 for lows.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): This is definitely the pick of the weekend in my mind. Skies are mostly sunny, humidity is on the lower side of moderate, and temperatures are pleasant. Not bad for July! Highs are in the mid-80s. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Our respite from peak summer was a short one. Higher humidity is back, and the slight chance of late-day storms returns. Temperatures are mainly in the mid- and upper 80s for highs as winds blow from the south around 10 mph.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.