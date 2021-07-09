The initial dose of rain and storms on Thursday dropped 2.27 inches of rainfall during the late afternoon and early evening hours as thunderstorms passed repeatedly over the metro area. More than an inch and a half fell in just an hour, among the top 10 most intense hourly cloud bursts in the last 80 years. By midevening, underpasses and highways were flooding as water gushed into the subway system. This batch of rain was mostly due to a stalled front in the area, but moisture from Elsa probably intensified the downpours.