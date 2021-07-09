Flash flood watches remain in effect from the Hudson Valley in New York through New England and all the way to the Canadian border, including in New York City, where significant flash flooding occurred Thursday. A tropical storm warning is also up for Long Island and southeastern New England, including Cape Cod.
The National Hurricane Center warns that “considerable urban flooding” is possible in the Northeast.
Thursday was punctuated by excessive rainfall that ground the evening commute in the Big Apple to a halt. Severe thunderstorms blossomed in advance of Elsa along a stalled front, feeding off the tropical moisture trucked north ahead of it. Hail the size of tennis balls fell in Bergen County, N.J., where 4.92 inches of rain was also measured.
Tracking Elsa now
Now, Elsa is still trucking, centered about 70 miles south-southwest of the tip of Long Island as of 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Maximum winds were pegged at 50 mph as the system moved northeast at 31 mph. A comma-shaped swirl of moderate to heavy rainfall traced its spiral circulation, the back edge of the tropical fire hose finally ceasing in New York City around the start of the workday.
To the northeast, the rain was coming down in buckets, especially in western Connecticut and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. Flash flood warnings stretched from western Long Island through Hartford to Boston. Storm total rainfall may top half a foot locally.
A stalled frontal boundary draped near Interstate 95 will further enhance rainfall, with convergent winds fostering more upward motion in the atmosphere and, subsequently, contributing to even heavier downpours.
What to expect in New England
By lunchtime, the rain will have ended along and west of Interstate 81, with a few hints of sunshine likely around midday. Long Island will see the rain shut off, too. Central and eastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, will be in the thick of things, with winds gusting over 30 mph at the coast and torrential downpours across the area. The South Coast, Cape and the Islands could see isolated gusts around 50 mph.
The moderate rain will just be beginning around then east of Interstate 95 in northern New England. Heavy rain will ramp up by 1 p.m. along the New Hampshire Seacoast, filling in across coastal Maine by 2 or 3 p.m. and winding down for Boston and points south. Around sunset, the only lingering rain should be over Downeast Maine, with dramatic improvement to the south and east.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible in southern and eastern New England.
An additional batch of scattered thunderstorms may develop from the Mid-Atlantic into western Massachusetts and shift east, congealing into a mass of downpours that will roll through southern New England. An additional inch or more of rainfall is possible, potentially triggering renewed flood concerns. Thereafter, Elsa will breeze into Nova Scotia and undergo extratropical transition.
Looking ahead, there are no immediate tropical threats brewing in the Atlantic, although signs point to an uptick in activity as August nears. It’s already been a record active start to the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with Elsa becoming the earliest fifth named storm on record. According to hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach, Elsa has been a named storm for eight days, its longevity tying for second place of all Atlantic storms observed during the month of July.
Elsa’s impacts from the Northeast to the Florida Keys
From New York City to Key West, Elsa has unleashed torrents.
New York City saw a double dose of deluges.
The initial dose of rain and storms on Thursday dropped 2.27 inches of rainfall during the late afternoon and early evening hours as thunderstorms passed repeatedly over the metro area. More than an inch and a half fell in just an hour, among the top 10 most intense hourly cloud bursts in the last 80 years. By midevening, underpasses and highways were flooding as water gushed into the subway system. This batch of rain was mostly due to a stalled front in the area, but moisture from Elsa probably intensified the downpours.
Another inch and a half of rain fell Friday morning as Elsa’s main shield of rain pivoted through, prompting the issuance of flood advisories.
Farther south, between 1 and 5 inches of rain fell between Virginia Beach and Richmond, Va., and about 2 to 5 inches around Raleigh.
Strong wind gusts at the coast also contributed to a 2.1-foot storm surge in Atlantic City, although impacts were minimal. A NOAA buoy 85 miles east of Long Beach, N.J., measured winds sustained at 45 mph gusting to 49 mph.
Tornadoes induced by Elsa’s circulation were reported in eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, including around Suffolk, though more will be confirmed farther north in the coming days. Doppler radar detected debris in the atmosphere from tornadic cells over the Delmarva Peninsula; at least five tornado warnings were in effect simultaneously around midnight Thursday, a scenario reminiscent of the tornado outbreak brought by Tropical Storm Isaias last August.
Between Tuesday and Thursday, Elsa swept from the Florida Keys through the Southeast. The storm made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida in Taylor County around 11 a.m. Wednesday, packing 65 mph winds and a storm surge of several feet. Along its journey, it has also unloaded more than 10 inches of rain and produced wind gusts topping 70 mph in a few locations.
Here are some of the rainfall totals:
- Nearly 11 inches in Key West and Port Charlotte, Fla.
- Over 7 inches near Gainesville, Fla.
- Over 8 inches near Savannah
- 3 to 6 inches around Charleston and Hilton Head
- 3 to 5 inches around Myrtle Beach
Wind gusts reached at least 70 mph in the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida as well as in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
The storm spawned a damaging tornado in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, while an EF2 twister struck Camden County, Ga., which injured 10 people at the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, according to the Associated Press. One person died in Jacksonville when strong winds toppled a tree onto a vehicle, AP reported.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.